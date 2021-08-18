Remi Wolf Announces Debut Album Juno

Remi Wolf is one of pop’s brightest rising stars, collaborating with legends such as Nile Rogers and Beck and making her first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Today (Aug. 18), Wolf finally unveils her long-awaited debut album Juno to be released Oct. 15 via Island Records. The album follows her recent single “Liquor Store” (which we named one of our favorite songs of July) and the remix EP We Love Dogs!.

The announcement comes with two new singles “Quiet On Set” and “Grumpy Old Man.” The former is a funky romp in Wolf’s technicolor world with a hip-hop flair. The effortless R&B bounce surrounds her morphing vocals, layered harmonies and maximalist production that features handclaps and guitars. The latter is a more subdued jam as Wolf compares herself to a grumpy old man, with their only difference being their hair length. The decadent bass is the star, accompanying Wolf’s talk-singing vocals.

On the creation of Juno, Wolf said:

Creating my debut album Juno was like a fever dream. So many changes were happening in my life while I was creating these songs and I think my album really reflects the feelings of tension and release that these changes provoked in me. Every song on this record is a vivid snapshot into what was going on in my life and mindset the day I wrote each one. I hope my Remjobs can hear my honesty and passion come through and, if not, I just hope they think each song is a banger! The album is named ‘Juno’ after my beautiful dog I adopted during lockdown. He ended up being in every single writing session for this album and I consider him my partner, witness, and support in the making of this record.

Wolf will also be embarking on a four-date tour this fall in support of Juno. Tickets are on sale now here.

Below, check out the visualizers for “Quiet On Set” and “Grumpy Old Man” and keep scrolling for details on Juno and complete tour dates. You can preorder Juno ahead of its Oct. 15 release here.

.

Juno Artwork:



Juno Tracklist:

01. Liquor Store

02. Anthony Keidis

03. wyd

04. Guerrilla

05. Quiet On Set

06. Volkiano

07. Front Tooth

08. Grumpy Old Man

09. Buttermilk

10. Sally

11. Sexy Villain

12. Buzz Me In

13. Street You Live On

Remi Wolf Tour Dates:

September

27 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

October

04 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg