Listen to Rihanna and PartyNextDoor’s New Song “Believe It”

PartyNextDoor’s new album PARTYMOBILE just came out, featuring Rihanna on the track “Believe It.” The two have collaborated extensively before, with PartyNextDoor co-writing the songs “Work” and “Sex With Me” on Rihanna’s previous album, ANTI, which arrived in 2016 to widespread acclaim.

This is the first time we’ve heard from Rihanna in a while. Her last single appearances were in 2017 on “Lemon” by N.E.R.D. and Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY.” Fans have been waiting for a new album from Rihanna for a while, and while she has declared that her ninth album is indeed complete, there is no word on a release date yet.

PARTYMOBILE follows PartyNextDoor’s previous album, 2016’s PARTYNEXTDOOR3. The album features Drake on the song “LOYAL” and also features a remix of the song with Bad Bunny.

Listen to “Believe It” below.