Rina Sawayama Shares New Song "LUCID," Announces SAWAYAMA Deluxe Edition

Rina Sawayama dropped a new song called “LUCID” Wednesday in anticipation of her forthcoming deluxe edition of SAWAYAMA.

“LUCID” is a hypnotic dance anthem, complete with several build-ups to electro-pop instrumental breaks. It is the latest standout in Sawayama’s impressive discography, as it only seems to raise the bar higher for her future releases.

Sawayama explained more about the song’s creation:

It’s about living a different life through dreaming, whether it’s to be with the dream girl or to be the dream girl. Me and Lauren Aquilina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018. BloodPop sent us the beat and the melody flowed out so easily that I remember at one point I started hoovering cos i knew this would be easy to write lol. I’ve kept this song secret for 2 years so I’m so excited to finally release it to the world! 2020’s been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021.

Her debut album SAWAYAMA came out earlier this year. However, fans are getting another surprise, as SAWAYAMA: Deluxe Edition drops Dec. 4 and features 11 new songs between covers, acoustic versions, remixes and originals like “LUCID.”

Listen to Sawayama’s new song “LUCID” below and keep scrolling for the full SAWAYAMA: Deluxe Edition tracklist. You can revisit Paste’s review of the original album here.

SAWAYAMA: Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

DISC ONE

1. Dynasty

2. XS

3. STFU!

4. Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)

5. Akasaka Sad

6. Paradisin’

7. Love Me 4 Me

8. Bad Friend

9. Fuck This World (Interlude)

10. Who’s Gonna Save U Now?

11. Tokyo Love Hotel

12. Chosen Family

13. Snakeskin

DISC TWO

1. LUCID

2. We Out Here (Bonus Track)

3. Bees & Honey (Bonus Track)

4. Love It If We Made It

5. XS (Live)

6. STFU! (Acoustic)

7. Bad Friend (Acoustic)

8. Chosen Family (Acoustic)

9. Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys) – Pabllo Vittar Remix

10. XS feat. Bree Runway – Remix

11. Bad Friend – Dream Wife Remix