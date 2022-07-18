Roger Waters Asserts He Is "Far, Far More Important" Than Drake or The Weeknd

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters said in an interview with Brad Wheeler of The Globe and Mail that he’s “far, far more important” than Drake and The Weeknd. The British musician is currently on tour in North America with his politically charged arena show This Is Not A Drill.

During a Zoom interview, Waters pressed Wheeler about why reporters weren’t sent to cover his Toronto shows. When Wheeler responded that his show “wasn’t the biggest in town that night” and that he was assigned to report on The Weeknd instead, Waters replied, “I have no idea what or who The Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him.”

Moving on from the subject, Waters couldn’t help but take one final jab at the artists, saying, “With all due respect to The Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

Listen to a 1987 Pink Floyd show from the Paste archives below.