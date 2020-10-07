Ryan Hemsworth Announces New EP as Quarter-Life Crisis, Shares New Single Featuring Hop Along's Frances Quinlan

Ryan Hemsworth has announced a new project, Quarter-Life Crisis, and its self titled debut EP, out on Dec. 4 via Saddle Creek. The project features collaborations with Frances Quinlan (Hop Along), Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Charlie Martin (Hovvdy), Claud and Yohuna. Today, Hemsworth also shared the album’s lead single, “Postcard from Spain” featuring Frances Quinlan.

Hemsworth said of the new track:

I had a plan going into the Quarter-Life Crisis project, but Frances really helped radicalize me, this collaboration was kind of the catalyst I unknowingly needed. Working on the arrangement together and with our engineer Ryan Schwabe was the best – I’ve worked with a lot of people but I felt a serious encouraging push from them. In the end we got this fun mix of live, electronic, soft and hard sounds (And a children’s choir on the chorus!). It feels like the basis of my whole project.

Quinlan also commented:

This was one of my first attempts at writing lyrics to a fully formed and recorded melody – it’s certainly one of the few times I’ve worked on something collaborating with an artist other than my bandmates in Hop Along. I love the melodies Ryan Hemsworth composes, they’re both catchy and intriguing, calculated and dreamy. I was nervous about possibly throwing a wrench into it with my vocals, as I’m so used to writing lyrics along with the chords, but it ended up being a really freeing experience to focus solely on vocal melody, to play with where I could take what was already there, already strong on its own.

Listen to “Postcard from Spain” below, and pre-order Quarter-Life Crisis here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork (by Brian Vu), tracklist and Quinlan’s Paste studio session from this year.

01. Waterfall (feat. Charlie Martin of Hovvdy)

02. Comfortable (feat. Hand Habits)

03. Postcard from Spain (feat. Frances Quinlan)

04. You & Me (feat. Claud)

05. Fatigue

06. Stars (feat. Yohuna)