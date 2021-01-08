Doja Cat and Saweetie Team Up in Video for New Single "Best Friend"

From Monie Love and Queen Latifah’s 1989 classic “Ladies First” to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” there is a long legacy of female rappers celebrating each other and working together. Saweetie and Doja Cat’s new single “Best Friend” and its accompanying video, which dropped yesterday (Jan. 7), exemplify the persistence of this type of collaboration. In the sprightly track, Saweetie and Doja Cat gas each other up, praising one another’s sex appeal, financial independence and wit. And honestly, we’re here for it. The song’s focus on female friendship and the video’s sexy, vividly colored aesthetic offer a burst of vibrance that will certainly offer some unbridled energy for the new year.

In the song’s catchy refrain, Doja matter-of-factly remarks, “That’s my best friend, she a real bad bitch / Got her own money, she don’t need no nig’ / On the dance floor, she had two, three drinks / Now she twerkin,’ she throw it out and come back in.” Throughout the video, Saweetie and Doja impressively shake their asses on or near moving cars, sport a series of glamorous outfits and jump off a cliff together Thelma and Louise-style.

Watch the video for this bouncy rap track below.