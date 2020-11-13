Sigur Rós Share Video for New Single "Stendur æva"

Sigur Rós have shared a new single, “Stendur æva,” featuring vocals from Jónsi and Steindór Andersen, alongside its music video. Following “Dvergmál,” this is the second preview of their forthcoming album, Odin’s Raven Magic, a collaboration between the band, Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson and Steindór Andersen. The album arrives on Krunk via Warner Classics on Dec. 4.

Watch the video for “Stendur æva” below, and preorder Odin’s Raven Magic here. While you’re here, check out a gallery of photos from Sigur Rós’ 2016 concert at Kings Theatre.