Sky Ferreira Signs with Music Publisher Ahead of Album Announcement

It’s hard being a Sky Ferreira fan. It has been almost a decade since the release of 2013’s Night Time, My Time. Tentatively titled Masochism per a 2016 interview with Dazed, Ferreira has finally begun hinting at 2022 being the year we see new material.

After posting an album teaser at the end of March, Ferreira takes the next step in her album rollout by signing with independent music publisher Third Side Music. According to a press release, the publisher “will represent her new song catalog worldwide, develop collaborations with other artists, songwriters and producers, as well as foster unique opportunities in film, TV, advertising, trailers, games and more.” Ferreira is in good company on the roster, which also includes SOFI TUKKER, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Blonde Redhead, Colin Stetson and BADBADNOTGOOD.

If this news is a hint at anything, it may mean that new Sky Ferreira is coming sooner than later. Paste will keep you updated on any further developments.

Below, check out Sky Ferreira’s album teaser and check out the rest of our most anticipated 2022 albums here.