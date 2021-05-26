Sleater-Kinney Share Video for New Song "High in the Grass"

Last month, veteran alt-rockers Sleater-Kinney announced their 10th album Path of Wellness, due out June 11 on Mom + Pop Records, with the single “Worry With You.” Wednesday, the band, now made up of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, shared “High in the Grass,” a fierce, buzzy rock anthem. Containing lyrics like “The spring night came alive and we lost our minds,” “High In The Grass” may be one to throw on at your next party.

Arriving with the song is a colorful and textural music video directed by Kelly Sears. Featuring people gleefully removing their heads to dance, the video carries an emphasis on the joy of motion that aptly pairs with the new track.

Check out the video for “High In The Grass” below and revisit our list of the 15 best Sleater-Kinney songs here.