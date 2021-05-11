Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album, Share "Worry With You"

Rock duo Sleater-Kinney released their first new music since 2019 on Tuesday with the single “Worry With You.” The new song is our first taste of their just-announced album, Path of Wellness, which arrives June 11 via Mom + Pop.

“Worry With You” is driving and feel-good, articulating the security of a couple facing the world together even through a long-distance relationship: “I had thought, there was no place for what I feel / Then I learned, you are the place for what I feel.” The song, and the rest of the album, is the first Sleater-Kinney output that was self-produced by members Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein.

The duo wrote the record in 2020 while quarantining in Portland, Oregon, and the Alberta Poon-directed music video for “Worry With You” seems to embody the sort of stir-craziness that comes from being housebound as we all were during the album’s conception. Fabi Reyna and Megan Watson, the video’s stars, are alternately robotic and joyously chaotic as we watch their relationship play out across a cramped space.

Sleater-Kinney has also added an additional date to their upcoming tour with Wilco this summer. The two indie-rock mainstays will be stopping by Missoula, Montana’s KettleHouse Amphitheater on Aug. 7, though they won’t be joined by the tour’s opener, NNAMDÏ.

Watch the music video for “Worry With You” below, and check out the Path of Wellness artwork and tracklist further down. You can preorder the album right here.

Path of Wellness Album Artwork:

Path of Wellness Tracklist:

01. Path Of Wellness

02. High in the Grass

03. Worry With You

04. Method

05. Shadow Town

06. Favorite Neighbor

07. Tomorrow’s Grave

08. No Knives

09. Complex Female Characters

10. Down The Line

11. Bring Mercy