Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Announce Summer 2020 "It's Time" Tour

“It’s Time”: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney have announced a summer 2020 co-headlining tour, uniting two of indie-rock’s most monumental acts. Jeff Tweedy, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker appear in a funny teaser for the tour, which you can watch down below.

Their 16-stop U.S. run begins in Sleater-Kinney’s home state of Washington with an Aug. 6 show in Spokane, crossing the continent (no Canada shows, though) before concluding in Wilco’s Chicago hometown on Aug. 29. NNAMDÏ supports on all but two dates.

The “It’s Time” Tour will take place entirely at outdoor amphitheatres and venues, including Chicago’s Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Columbia, Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Wilco released their latest album Ode to Joy in October 2019—ditto Sleater-Kinney’s The Center Won’t Hold in August 2019. Both bands have been touring extensively in support of their new records.

Watch Wilco and Sleater-Kinney’s tour teaser below, plus a 1996 Wilco performance from the Paste archives, and find their It’s Time Tour dates further down. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

August

06 – Spokane, Wash. @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

08 – Big Sky, Mont. @ Peak to Sky

11 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

14 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park *

15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre *

16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater *

18 – Asheville, N.C. @ Salvage Station *

19 – Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theatre *

21 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

22 – Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium *

23 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Mann Center for Performing Arts *

25 – Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

26 – Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point *

27 – Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater *

29 – Chicago, Ill. @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion *

(* = w/ NNAMDÏ)