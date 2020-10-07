Watch Sturgill Simpson's New Music Video for "Make Art Not Friends"

By Lexi Lane  |  October 7, 2020  |  12:28pm
Photo by Semi Song Music News Sturgill Simpson
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Watch Sturgill Simpson's New Music Video for "Make Art Not Friends"

Sturgill Simpson released the new music video for “Make Art Not Friends” from his 2019 album (and Netflix anime film of the same name) SOUND & FURY.

The five-minute video features eerie graphics of a zoomed-in eye and someone skateboarding in a hazmat suit.

“It felt super relevant,” Simpson said, alluding to the current state of the world. “Fuck your speakers.”

SOUND & FURY was produced by Simpson, his bandmates Bobby Emmett, Chuck Bartels and Miles Miller, along with the Grammy-nominated John Hill.

Watch Sturgill Simpson’s new music video for “Make Art Not Friends” below. Keep scrolling to listen to Simpson’s 2014 Daytrotter session.

Tags
Also from Sturgill Simpson
Also in Music