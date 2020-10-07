Sturgill Simpson released the new music video for “Make Art Not Friends” from his 2019 album (and Netflix anime film of the same name) SOUND & FURY.

The five-minute video features eerie graphics of a zoomed-in eye and someone skateboarding in a hazmat suit.

“It felt super relevant,” Simpson said, alluding to the current state of the world. “Fuck your speakers.”

SOUND & FURY was produced by Simpson, his bandmates Bobby Emmett, Chuck Bartels and Miles Miller, along with the Grammy-nominated John Hill.

Watch Sturgill Simpson’s new music video for “Make Art Not Friends” below. Keep scrolling to listen to Simpson’s 2014 Daytrotter session.