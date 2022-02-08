Sunflower Bean Announce Headful of Sugar, Share "Who Put You Up to This?"

New York City’s Sunflower Bean have announced their third studio album, Headful of Sugar, coming May 6 on Mom + Pop. It’s the first full-length from the trio—vocalist and bassist Julia Cumming, guitarist and vocalist Nick Kivlen and drummer Olive Faber—in four years, following 2018’s Twentytwo in Blue. “Who Put You Up to This?,” out now alongside a music video, is our second preview of the album after the October 2021 release of “Baby Don’t Cry.”

Headful of Sugar finds Sunflower Bean “navigating the agony and ecstasy of contemporary American life,” per a press release, and taking nothing for granted along the way. “Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised,” says Cumming in a statement. “Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?” The band did so alongside collaborators Shamir, Suzy Shinn and Jacob Portrait (who mixed the record, and co-produced and co-engineered it alongside Faber).

“Who Put You Up to This?” is a glossy rock track that leads with Cumming’s cooed vocals and a cheery acoustic guitar before upshifting into a slinky psych-rock riff, its midtempo groove punctuated by sledgehammer piano chords. “In another life I was a bitch / In another life I was your bitch / Here’s how it turned out,” sings Cumming, considering the cosmic forces pulling life’s strings, but from a cool, confident remove.

The band say of their new single, “Are you satisfied? Who put you up to do things that you do? Was it your own choice? Questioning your life is the first step to taking the agency to change it. Sometimes you have to let go of who you have been so that you can become who you want to be.”

Sunflower Bean’s King of the Dudes EP was a 2019 standout. They made their full-length debut with 2016’s Human Ceremony.

This spring, the band head out on a North American tour in support of Headful of Sugar, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local.

Watch the “Who Put You Up to This?” video below, and find Sunflower Bean’s 2016 Daytrotter session and tour dates (newly announced shows in bold) further down, along with the complete details of Headful of Sugar.

Headful of Sugar Tracklist:

01. Who Put You Up To This?

02. In Flight

03. Otherside

04. Roll The Dice

05. Headful of Sugar

06. I Don’t Have Control Sometimes

07. Stand By Me

08. Post Love

09. Baby Don’t Cry

10. Beat The Odds

11. Feel Somebody

Headful of Sugar Art:

Sunflower Bean Tour Dates:

February

24 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge*

25 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*

26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom*

March

04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^

05 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power^

06 – Pittsburg, PA @ Club Cafe^

08 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar^

10 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop^

11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar^

12 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub^

14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

20 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

30 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

31 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

April

01 – Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival

02 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University

05 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

06 – Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

07 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

09 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10 – Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

11 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

29 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

30 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

May

05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

19 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

20 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

22 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

24 – Grand Rapids, MI @The Pyramid Scheme

25 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

26 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

June

01 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box SD+

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre+

04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent+

07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios+

08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre+

09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile+

11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre+

(* w/ Empath)

(^ w/ Barrie)

(+ w/ Palehound)