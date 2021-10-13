Sunflower Bean Share New Single, “Baby Don’t Cry”

After New York-based trio Sunflower Bean found success with their 2018 sophomore album, Twentytwo in Blue, the group only released one EP—King of the Dudes in 2019. Now, Sunflower Bean have released their first single of 2021, “Baby Don’t Cry,” out now via Mom + Pop Music.

The glam-rock group are a bit more grunge on their latest single, but it is still as jolting as their usual guitar-driven, groove-heavy tracks. “Baby Don’t Cry” is also produced and mixed by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait.

The band explained the inspiration for the single in a statement:

So many things in our lives are disposable. Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. “Baby Don’t Cry” is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope.

Since King of the Dudes, Sunflower Bean have spent their time performing, rather than releasing music. The band toured with Beck, Cage the Elephant, Interpol and Courtney Barnett, and opened for Bernie Sanders and The Strokes in New Hampshire.

Along with the single, Sunflower Bean announced their upcoming U.S. tour, taking place December 2021 and March 2022.

Listen to “Baby Don’t Cry” below, plus a 2016 Sunflower Bean session fro the Paste archives, and find the band’s upcoming tour dates further down.

Sunflower Bean Tour Dates:

December

09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

10 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

March 2022

04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

08 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

12 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

20 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco