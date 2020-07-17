The Killers Reveal Album Release Date

The Killers have announced the release date for their forthcoming album Imploding the Mirage. Originally set for a May 29 release, but pushed back due to COVID-19, the album will now be released on Aug. 21 via Island Records. Alongside the news of release, the band also shared the music video for “My Own Soul’s Warning,” a previously released track off the forthcoming album.

Imploding the Mirage is the band’s sixth studio album, following 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful, and will feature artists such as Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel of War On Drugs and Lucius. Recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Park City, Imploding the Mirage will include previously released singles “Fire in Bone” and “Caution,” which topped both the Alternative and Triple A radio charts.

Watch the video for “My Own Soul’s Warning” below.