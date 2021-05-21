Young Group The Linda Lindas Go Viral with "Racist, Sexist Boy" Performance

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Public Library jumpstarted its celebration of AAPI Heritage month with a striking performance from young local rockers The Linda Lindas. The show, a part of the library’s TEENtastic Tuesdays series, has exploded in popularity online thanks to the band’s performance of explosive new track “Racist, Sexist Boy.”

Inspired by the raucous punk of groups like Bikini Kill (the drummer wearing one of their shirts caused the band to trend on Twitter briefly, eventually catching Kathleen Hanna’s eye), “Racist, Sexist Boy” was cued up by the Asian and Latinx band’s drummer by saying, “A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy in my class came up to me and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people. After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

Check out “Racist, Sexist Boy” and the band’s full performance, which also features Bikini Kill and The Muffs covers, below.