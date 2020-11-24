The National Announce Reissues of Early Albums

The National are reissuing remastered versions of their first three records—2001’s The National, 2003’s Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers and 2004’s Cherry Tree EP—in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. All three albums were remastered at Abbey Road Studios.

The reissues will arrive on Feb. 26, 2021 via 4AD, with exclusive vinyl pressings available for preorder here.

Recently, The National frontman Matt Berninger released a debut solo album Serpentine Prison. Read Paste’s review here.