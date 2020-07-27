The Strokes Share New "Ode To The Mets" Video: Watch

Last Friday, celebrating the Mets’ first game of the season, The Strokes released a new music video for “Ode To The Mets,” the closing track off their album from earlier this year, The New Abnormal. Unfortunately, even this video couldn’t help lead the perpetually struggling team to victory, as they lost yesterday’s game against the Braves 14-1.

Longtime Strokes collaborator Warren Fu directed the music video, a mind-bending, continuous shot that travels through styles and settings as varied as CGI prehistoric landscapes to animated cyberspace psychedelia. The video includes a few subtle nods to The Mets, including the team’s colors scheme repeating throughout the video and a banner reading “Class of ‘69”—the same year The Mets won the World Series. Watch the video below.