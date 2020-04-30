The Week In Music: The Best Albums, Songs, Performances and More

We’re not really sure how it’s already May, but for now, we’re just going to go with it. The first of May also marks the first New Music Friday of the month, which means plenty of new albums. Speaking of which, you should purchase some new music on Bandcamp for today’s promotion—the site is waiving their revenue shares for the first Friday of the next three months and giving them directly to artists. We’ve listed some of our favorite new music below from the likes of Happyness, Pure X, Khruangbin, Retirement Party and others, plus more of the best Paste music content from the past week.

After quietly reforming in 2018, Austin, Texas four-piece Pure X have now returned with their first album in six years—their self-titled album, out digitally now and out physically on July 3 via Fire Talk Records. It’s an album of open space and an open fire—their lightly-charred guitars mingle with warm lead vocals and cozy grooves. It might be a bit sad to listen to a wonderfully grizzled album, perfect for the summer, but there’s never a bad time for a pensive, smoky rock record. “Middle America” finds them at their fuzziest with majestic guitars flapping in the wind, the slick “Making History” is a slow trip down a languid road and “Fantasy” is a pretty slice of mid-tempo melancholia—the perfect soundtrack to cleaning up all the beer bottles at the end of a porch party at dusk. —Lizzie Manno

Now a two-piece led by founding members Jonny Allan (vocals) and Ash Kenazi (drums), London outfit Happyness have shared their third album Floatr, which follows 2015’s Weird Little Birthday and 2017’s Write In. They describe the years since Write In as “the best and worst years of our lives,” which included the departure of original member Benji Compston and an unannounced hiatus. The band’s return was marked by Kenazi’s onstage emergence as a drag queen and a new five-piece lineup featuring Max Bloom (Yuck), Anna Vincent (Heavy Heart) and Scott Booker Roach (Social Contract). Floatr sees them rev up their slacker rock engines once more, but as usual, their idiosyncratic touches keep things fresh and their heartfelt yearning still cuts deep. “Bothsidesing” features Allan’s heavenly whispers, “Seeing Eye Dog” is powered by gorgeous guitar bluster and “Milk Float” melds snug lo-fi with a vague aura of mystery. —Lizzie Manno

Tenci: “Joy”

Tenci, the moniker of Chicago-based musician Jess Shoman, has announced the details of her debut album, My Heart Is An Open Field, out June 5 on Keeled Scales. Shoman also shares the music video for “Joy” and “Joy 2,” melded into a seven-minute display of intimate sketches of friendship and idle traveling. The lyrics also evoke the sensation of associating a time, place and aura to a specific person or moment in time, with Shoman singing: “I’m gonna find you here and there / In the trees / In the air / In the lines / In my hands.” —Natalia Keogan

Retirement Party: “Compensation”

Following their lead single “Runaway Dog,” Chicago three-piece Retirement Party have shared another new track from the album of the same name, out on May 15 via Counter Intuitive Records. “Compensation” contemplates how to remain authentic and well-intentioned in a world that’s almost always the opposite, and this weighty question is paired with propulsive, good-natured indie rock. If only for a few minutes, their vibrant guitar jolts make life’s baked-in hurdles feel like a mirage—and they are driving through a desert after all. —Lizzie Manno

Khruangbin: “Time (You and I)”

Khruangbin shared news of their upcoming new album titled Mordechai. Khruangbin also shared a video for the album’s lead single “Time (You and I).” The video, directed by Felix Heyes and Josh R.R. King, is a funky throwback with a goofy spirit. It’s perfect for the stylish soul Khruangbin are known for. —Austin Jones

