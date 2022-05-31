Exclusive Photos: TURNSTILE at Brooklyn Steel

Featuring support from Citizen and Ceremony

By Jade Gomez  |  May 31, 2022  |  3:55pm
Photos by Jade Gomez Music Features TURNSTILE
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Exclusive Photos: TURNSTILE at Brooklyn Steel

One of the perks of Paste’s endless pursuit of bringing fresh and exciting perspectives to music is getting to see incredible performances. With live music returning at breakneck speed, it can be difficult to catch all of your favorite acts. Check out exclusive photos of some of our favorite shows and relive the magic.

Ceremony

paste-ceremony-jade-1.jpg

paste-ceremony-jade-2.jpg

paste-ceremony-jade-3.jpg

paste-ceremony-jade-4.jpg

paste-ceremony-jade-5.jpg

paste-ceremony-jade-6.jpg

paste-ceremony-jade-7.jpg

section_break.gif

Citizen

paste-citizen-jade-1.jpg

paste-citizen-jade-2.jpg

paste-citizen-jade-3.jpg

paste-citizen-jade-4.jpg

paste-citizen-jade-5.jpg

section_break.gif

TURNSTILE

paste-turnstile-jade-1.jpg

paste-turnstile-jade-2.jpg

paste-turnstile-jade-3.jpg

paste-turnstile-jade-5.jpg

paste-turnstile-jade-6.jpg

paste-turnstile-jade-7.jpg

paste-turnstile-jade-8.jpg

paste-turnstile-jade-4.jpg

Jade Gomez is Paste’s assistant music editor, dog mom, Southern rap aficionado and compound sentence enthusiast. She has no impulse control and will buy vinyl that she’s too afraid to play or stickers she will never stick. You can follow her on Twitter.

Tags

ceremony

citizen

turnstile

More from TURNSTILE 
Also in Music