Vampire Weekend Announce New Album, Only God Was Above Us

This morning, 21st century rock heroes Vampire Weekend have announced their fifth studio album. Only God Was Above Us, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Father of the Bride, is set to arrive on April 5 via Columbia Records. The album was recorded in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and London and was produced by bandleader Ezra Koenig and Ariel Rechtshaid, and it was mixed by Dave Fridmann and mastered by Emily Lazar.

The album’s title was taken from a newspaper headline seen in a 1988 photo, “Subway Dream 11,” taken by Steven Siegel. “Subway Dream 11” is featured on the cover of Vampire Weekend’s forthcoming album. Two singles are set to drop next week. Watch the album trailer and check out the Only God Was Above Us art and tracklist below.

Only God Was Above Us Artwork:

Only God Was Above Us Tracklist:

Ice Cream Piano

Classical

Capricorn

Connect

Prep-School Gangsters

The Surfer

Gen-X Cops

Mary Boone

Pravda

Hope