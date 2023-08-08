PREMIERE: Video Age Release “Away From The Castle,” Announce New Album

New Orleans songwriting duo Ross Farbe and Ray Micarelli—who perform together as Video Age—have unveiled the title track from their forthcoming new album Away From The Castle, out October 27 via Winspear. “Away From The Castle” is not just the record’s perfect first offering; it’s a buoyant, dreamy rock cut with country inflections, as Farbe and Micarelli’s chemistry accumulates into a grand swell of infectious power pop that has infinite replay value. There’s a timelessness wrapped around the heart of “Away From The Castle,” a catchiness that fashions the melody into a mountainous, organic earworm of cosmic proportions. The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Leo Rauf and edited and colored by Greg Sheppard.

Farbe says of “Away From The Castle”: “I’ve always had a hard time focusing. I get overstimulated to the point where I can’t complete a thought. Sometimes I want to freaking unplug and drop-out. But I’m not trying to go full isolation mode. I’m just trying to get better at making quiet moments for myself. Reflect and re-charge, maybe work on make believe. ‘I’m away from the castle right now, leave me a message and I’ll hit you back later.’”

Watch the music video for “Away From The Castle” below.



Away From The Castle Artwork:



Away From The Castle Tracklist:

Ready To Stay

Better Than Ever

Away From The Castle

Adrian

In The Breaks

How Long’s Eternity?

Just Think

Anything For You

A Knight Shining With No Armor

Is It Really Over?

Golden Sun

Video Age’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

11/14 – London, UK @ Moth Club

11/16 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic Records