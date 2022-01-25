When We Were Young Festival Adds Third Date

After tickets sold out within minutes for the viral When We Were Young Festival, organizers announced a second date with the same lineup. Well, that one sold out instantly as well. On Jan. 24, When We Were Young announced a third date, bringing the festival to the weekend of Oct. 22-23 as well as the following weekend on Oct. 29. Tickets for the newly added date go on sale Jan. 31.

The lineup for the third date remains the same as the original, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice. La Dispute will also not be performing.

When We Were Young has not been able to escape controversy, with many people raising concerns over the logistics of a single-day festival with 65 bands, citing short set times. People are also concerned with the safety of the festival, as Live Nation is still under investigation after their involvement in the Astroworld tragedy back in Nov. of 2021. As of now, When We Were Young is still expected to have all the bands perform on each day.

Presale begins Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 a.m. ET for fans who sign up for early access. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. ET.

Check out our best punk albums of 2021 here, and find out more information for When We Were Young Festival here.