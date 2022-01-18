When We Were Young Festival Shares The Perfect Emo Throwback Lineup

Just when you thought festival and tour announcements would take a short break, Live Nation’s newest When We Were Young festival ropes us back in. The festival, which takes place on Oct. 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, features over sixty of emo and alternative rock’s most beloved acts of the past two decades.

The festival’s announcement comes as a welcome surprise following the 2018 farewell of Vans Warped Tour and an arduous pandemic that halted shows and festivals for over a year. When We Were Young features hard-hitting headliners such as My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World and more. Other acts include Glassjaw, Thursday, Silverstein, AFI and The Used.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. E.T., with a presale happening on the same day at 7 a.m. E.T. Fans can sign up now for a presale code.

Below, check out the full lineup of When We Were Young Festival and find out more information, as well as presale code sign up, here.