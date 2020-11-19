Wild Pink Share New Single Featuring Ratboys' Julia Steiner, "You Can Have It Back"

Wild Pink shared “You Can Have it Back,” the latest glimpse of their forthcoming album A Billion Little Lights, out on Feb. 19, 2021 via Royal Mountain Records. It follows their previous single “The Shining But Tropical.” “You Can Have It Back” features Ratboys’ Julia Steiner who adds backing harmonies throughout, elevating the folky track.

Wild Pink frontman John Ross says of the song:

This was the last song I wrote for the album, and it’s also one of the most fun to play live. Wild Pink songs typically don’t follow conventional song structures but with this one I did. Julia’s vocals totally make this song what it is, and I love Dan’s harmonies in the choruses – I wrote it with the intention of having someone else sing it, but ended up just singing it myself. This song is inspired by Fleetwood Mac and, once again, “If I Needed You” by Townes Van Zandt (one of the greatest songs ever written). Special cameo by Computer the Dog.

Watch the video for “You Can Have It Back” below. Keep scrolling to listen to their 2018 Daytrotter session. Preorder A Billion Little Lights here.