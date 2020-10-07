Wild Pink Announce New Album A Billion Little Lights, Share New Single

Wild Pink announced their new album A Billion Little Lights, out on Feb. 19, 2021 via Royal Mountain Records. They also shared the first glimpse of the album with “The Shining But Tropical.” A Billion Little Lights follows 2018’s Yolk in the Fur.

Frontman John Ross said of the new song:

It was inspired by Carl Sagan’s “Cosmos” as well as “If I Needed You” by Townes Van Zandt, this song is named for a grim retirement home in Florida. It’s about somebody who was born sheltered realizing how large the world is and how unimportant they are. Julia Steiner’s vocal contributions brought the song to fruition, and it was a lot of fun to make. We spent a lot of time focusing on the drums and percussion, using a phone recording of some cicadas in a quieter part towards the end of the song, and I really like all the stuff Dan came up with like the Agogo bells and Rototoms.

The song’s music video includes an appearance from Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy who roams through grass fields and embraces the calming cottagecore aesthetic.

Watch the video for “The Shining But Tropical” below, and preorder the album here. Keep scrolling for the full A Billion Little Lights tracklist and cover art.

01. The Wind Was Like A Train

02. Bigger Than Christmas

03. The Shining But Tropical

04. Amalfi

05. Oversharers Anonymous

06. You Can Have It Back

07. Family Friends

08. Track Mud

09. Pacific City

10. Die Outside