Arcade Fire's Will Butler Shares New Song and Video "Close My Eyes"

Today, Arcade Fire’s Will Butler shared the official video for a new song, “Close My Eyes.” The single is from his upcoming solo album Generations, out Sept. 25 via Merge Records. Butler already released the lead single off the album called “Surrender” last month.

“I tried to make the lyrics a straightforward and honest description of an emotion I feel often—a drive for change coupled with despair,” Butler says of the song. ”‘I’m tired of waiting for a better day. But I’m scared and I’m lazy and nothing’s gonna change.’ Kind of a sad song. Trying to tap into some Smokey Robinson/Motown feeling—‘I’ve got to dance to keep from crying,’”

The video, shot by Butler himself, depicts him in a rowboat built by his grandfather, gliding across still water. Also featured in the music video are his band members: Miles Francis, Sara Dobbs, and Julie and Jenny Shore.

Watch the “Close My Eyes” video below.