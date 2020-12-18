Young Guv Shares Video for New Single "Maybe I Should Luv Somebody Else"

Young Guv (aka Ben Cook of Fucked Up) dropped a new song “Maybe I Should Luv Somebody Else” today on Bandcamp, along with an accompanying music video. Cook and his full band appear in the video, complete with sparkling psychedelic visuals. Young Guv released a two-part album, GUV I & II, last year via Run For Cover Records.

Cook says of the new song:

After such an intense year, I thought I’d share something warm and fuzzy I made in the high desert mountains with my gang. The video was shot outside of our pyramid with a $10 camera I thrifted in town. This is a Bandcamp only release because I can’t stomach supporting Spotify and the other techno-fascist streaming pigs. 2020 has shed light on a number of important issues and how musicians are treated so unjustifiably wrong is one of them for me. It is no longer the time to support such things. It has to be rethought.

Watch the video for “Maybe I Should Luv Somebody Else” below.