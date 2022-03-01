The 5 Top Email Marketing Services To Boost Productivity and Reach

Email marketing has advanced quickly, becoming a popular option for people trying to expand their businesses. It’s a strategy that entails using email marketing platforms to communicate with potential customers or clients who may have purchased from you or subscribed to your mailing list as a result of the services you offer. It’s a type of direct marketing that employs bulk emails to educate and persuade potential customers or clients to perform a specific action and sell a product or service while also building relationships with them. At its worst, this type of marketing can drive customers away by sending them irritating spam emails on a regular basis.

Sending newsletters providing corporate information, as well as sales promotions and exclusive discounts for subscribers are great examples of how email marketing platforms can accomplish those goals.

A business owner, on their anniversary, might send an email to consumers offering 40% off a purchase. In the aftermath of a natural disaster or a company controversy, email marketing may strive to deliver a general message on the company’s behalf. This type of personalization aids in the development and maintenance of a client relationship, which can lead to greater sales and customer loyalty (emphasis on loyalty).

When it comes to the most effective marketing methods, email comes out on top since it allows you to nurture your leads. It is a well-known truth that individuals check their email on a daily basis, even if they choose not to use social media for a day or two. People take breaks from social media but not from email, which is why email as a marketing tool will never die. Also, your account, as well as all of your followers and posts, may be suspended or destroyed at any time, for any reason, and without notice. Your email list, on the other hand, is yours. No one will be able to take your leads away from you.

Here are the best email marketing services that can help newbies and veteran business owners alike navigate their way through this vital tool.

You’ve probably heard of it, either because you’ve seen it online or because you’ve received an email via the medium. Mailchimp is regarded as the most popular email marketing tool because it is primarily used by beginners and is free with certain restrictions (up to 2000 subscribers and 12,000 emails per month). It simplifies email creation on the platform while also providing vital audience analytics to help you improve your marketing efforts. The user interface of MailChimp is fantastic, allowing users to send emails, manage subscribers, provide excellent tracking, develop beautiful email templates and target subscribers with ease.

SendinBlue is a powerful, user-friendly email program for small and medium-sized enterprises with a restricted budget but a want to send and automate email marketing campaigns. Sendinblue offers over 70 design templates, as well as email marketing tools and services like customer relationship management and landing pages. It also allows you to preview your finished product to ensure that it is exactly what you want. It’s an excellent choice for transactional email.

ActiveCampaign has built a reputation as a top email marketing tool with over 130,000 customers by focusing on producing a world-class solution. With its machine learning and predictive technologies, it has the potential to give the highest return on investment. It is not free, but it does allow you to use its services for 14 days at no cost. There are approximately 125 email templates, 500 automation recipes, and 800 integrations available. ActiveCampaign is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive.

This is an excellent alternative for bloggers because it is a simple email marketing platform that doesn’t have a lot of eCommerce-focused features you don’t need. ConvertKit is regarded as one of the most rapidly expanding email marketing firms in the world. It does not give you a template to work with as you are free to send plain-text emails. This makes a lot of sense if you’re trying to develop a personal brand. It is a robust email service provider as well as a landing page creator.

This is a crucial tool in your marketing career because it allows you to do more than just send emails. Klaviyo’s email marketing tools are frequently used in conjunction with platforms such as Shopify to assist business owners to create a holistic marketing environment. With strong automation and bulk SMS campaigns, it also allows you to provide a more personalized experience to your clients. Content management is straightforward, and it enables you to create multi-channel experiences for your clients while managing everything from a single platform. It allows for the development of deeper and more meaningful interactions with customers. It has a plethora of smart individualized features.