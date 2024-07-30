The Disney Destiny Cruise Ship Will Have a Lion King Dinner Show

Disney’s next cruise ship, the Disney Treasure, doesn’t have its maiden voyage until this December, but the company’s already releasing details about the ship following that one, the Disney Destiny. The Destiny, the third of Disney’s Wish-class ships, will start sailing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale in December 2025. It’s the focus of three days of reveals at the Disney Parks Blog this week, and today’s first drop of news pulls back the curtain on its rooms and dining options. If you’re into Disney and the high seas, this could be the cruise for you.

Here’s what we learned today. The Disney Destiny will be themed around heroes and villains from Disney’s deep bench of beloved stories, and you’ll be able to see that throughout the ship—including its dining options. Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King is a dinner and a show that will retell Simba’s story through music, dancing, and props. If it’s anything like the Frozen dinner show on the Disney Wish, it’ll be a genuinely fun light musical that brings some of the movie’s characters to life in cool and inventive ways. And if the food is anything like the cuisine at Tusker House or the Animal Kingdom Lodge at Disney World, it’ll be delicious spins on African flavors accessible to American palates.

Other places to grab a bite will include a candy shop themed to The Incredibles. Edna A La Mode Sweets will serve up all kinds of sweet treats, from ice cream to cookies, with whimsical statues of Edna and Jack-Jack (which is still an incredibly weird name for a baby). Meanwhile Hercules and Brave fans will probably dig the ship’s cafes; Cafe Megara, named after the cynical heroine from Disney’s take on Greek mythology, and Cafe Merida, named after the Scottish star of Pixar’s Brave, will be Destiny guests’ go-to spots for coffee, tea, pastries, and other coffee shop fare.

These are all the dining options Disney announced today, but based on the Disney Wish and Treasure, we can probably expect the Destiny to have a couple more elaborate, themed dinners in the vein of the Lion King show, as well as a buffet, food court-style walk-up counters on the pool deck, and a couple of higher end luxury restaurants, as well. We’ll no doubt learn more about all of that throughout the week.

In addition to food, you’ll also probably want to sleep on the Disney Destiny. Good thing it has rooms! And lots of them: over 1200 staterooms will be available, as well as a variety of luxury suites. Each room will “showcase custom artwork depicting the epic journeys of famous Disney legends,” per the blog post, with Hercules and The Incredibles once again mentioned as examples. Concierge rooms will feature exclusive amenities and access to private spaces on board the ship, and will be themed to Fantasia. And if you really want to splurge, four sizable royal suites will be elaborately designed to Hercules and The Incredibles, and offer not just a lot of room but spacious views of the ocean.

Again, the Destiny is pretty far off; its maiden voyage sets sail in December 2025. It’s never too early to start planning a vacation, though, especially one that’ll be as much of a commitment as this one. Stay tuned this week as more details about the new ship are announced.