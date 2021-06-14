The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer Promises "A New Day," Reveals Release Date

By Kristen Reid  |  June 14, 2021  |  12:47pm
Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+ TV News The Morning Show
Share Tweet Submit Pin
<i>The Morning Show</i> Season 2 Trailer Promises "A New Day," Reveals Release Date

This September, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show returns. The drama series stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Billy Crudup as they navigate the chaotic and cutthroat world of morning news. Following an exciting and explosive first season, a trailer for Season 2 teases a look at the collateral damage left.

The new season of The Morning Show promises to be as compelling as the first. According to a press release: “Season 2 finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.” Adding to the all-star cast, a slate of new characters will be introduced, played by Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj, and Julianna Margulies, among others.

Season 2 of The Morning Show premieres on Apple TV+ on September 13. Check out the trailer here:


For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.

Tags

the morning show

trailer

apple tv plus

jennifer aniston

reese witherspoon

the morning show season 2

Also from The Morning Show
Also in TV