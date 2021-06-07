Disney+ Will Explore Disneyland History with Behind the Attraction

What do you know about The Haunted Mansion? How about Space Mountain, or The Jungle Cruise? People have loved these iconic Disney rides for decades, but it takes a special breed of fan to actually research the history of how they were created. Disney+ hopes to make those stories a little more accessible, while also shining a spotlight on the brilliant Imagineers who made these attractions possible, with the new series Behind the Attraction. The 10-episode series will launch on Disney+ on Friday, July 16, just a couple of weeks before the long-awaited premiere of the Jungle Cruise movie.

Behind the Attraction promises a deep dive into the creation of several Disneyland icons, from opening day attraction The Jungle Cruise to 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission Breakout. Expect Star Wars and small worlds, castles and presidents, and all manner of track-based vehicles in-between. A who’s who of crucial Imagineers will be talking about their work, including Joe Rohde, Bob Weis, Carmen Smith, Kim Irvine, and more, assisted by copious amounts of archival footage, including some that’s never been released before. And the whole series is being executive produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the stars of The Jungle Cruise.

This is the kind of project I’ve been hoping to see more of at Disney+. The service launched with a great documentary called The Imagineering Story; if you care about Disney’s theme parks at all, you should definitely watch that series. Behind the Attraction looks set to explore rides and attractions that series didn’t necessarily have time for, and I for one can’t wait to see it.

The full season of Behind the Attraction will be up on Disney+ on July 16. In the meantime, here’s the episode list, which reveals what the show will be covering.

“The Jungle Cruise”

“Haunted Mansion”

“Star Tours”

“The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror”

“The Castles”

“Disneyland Hotel”

“Space Mountain”

“it’s a small world”

“Trains, Trams and Monorails”

“Hall of Presidents”