Emmys Who? The 2021 TCA Award Nominations Are a Nigh-Flawless Celebration of Great TV

As a member of the Television Critics Association for many years, I should say that I’m always proud of the TCA Award nominations and winners—especially since I vote on them! But that’s not always true. The TCA usually gets things pretty right, certainly better than the Emmys, but our categories have their own issues. The Best Performance awards are historically not separated by gender, which may be accidentally progressive now, but it also means fewer overall distinctions. There’s a lovely, if limited simplicity to the categories, like leaving out Supporting or Guest roles. And yet, this laser-focus also make us critics, who have consumed ungodly amounts of television over the calendar year, really make some tough choices about who truly was the best.

Like with the Emmy nominations this year, those choices were a little easier in 2021 (the TCA nomination calendar follows the Emmys, so June to May). There were fewer shows, fewer hits. The “drama” acting category also includes miniseries, which dominated—but not really to the exclusion of many great drama performances themselves. The truth hurts!

“This was an incredible year for fresh, inclusive content and new creators, and our nominations are a reflection of that,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon. “The TCA membership selected from a wealth of original offerings that broke fresh ground and presented exciting, thought-provoking experiences that redefined the television landscape. Although we will not be able to honor these landmark achievements in-person, we look forward to celebrating 37 years of the TCA Awards and sharing our top picks when the winners are unveiled.”

Overall, I might truly be the most proud of this batch of TCA nominees than I ever have been. The Emmys got things pretty right, but the 37th Annual TCA Awards have absolutely nailed it. You’re welcome. Now for the hard part… who should win?

Below is the list of 2021 Television Critics Association nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners, which will be announced along with the rest of the category winners later this summer:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – HBO

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird – Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad – Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, Pose – FX

Omar Sy, Lupin – Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Maya Erskine, Pen15 – Hulu

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva – Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest – Apple TV+

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Allen v. Farrow – HBO

City So Real – NatGeo

Framing Britney Spears – FX/FX On Hulu

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark – HBO

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – CBS

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy – Showtime

Deaf U – Netflix

The Great Pottery Throw Down – HBO Max

Legendary – HBO Max

Nailed It! Double Trouble – Netflix

The Real World Homecoming: New York – Paramount+

Taste the Nation – Hulu

Top Chef: Portland – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

Bluey – Disney Jr.

Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids

Emily’s Wonder Lab – Netflix

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Sesame Street – HBO

Waffles + Mochi – Netflix

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Bridgerton – Netflix

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Hacks – HBO Max

I May Destroy You – HBO

Mare of Easttown – HBO

P-Valley – Starz

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

The Good Lord Bird – Showtime

I May Destroy You – HBO

It’s a Sin – HBO Max

Mare of Easttown – HBO

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Bridgerton – Netflix

The Crown – Netflix

For All Mankind – Apple TV+

The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

Lovecraft Country – HBO

The Mandalorian – Disney+

Pose – FX

P-Valley – Starz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Girls5Eva – Peacock

Hacks – HBO Max

Mythic Quest – Apple TV+

Pen15 – Hulu

Superstore – NBC

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

Desus & Mero – Showtime

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Bridgerton – Netflix

Hacks – HBO Max

I May Destroy You – HBO

Mare of Easttown – HBO

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

WandaVision – Disney+



