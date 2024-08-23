Creed Bratton Releases New Song “Tug of War” Tao Pop is due out September 27.

Today, singer, songwriter and actor Creed Bratton has released the latest single from his forthcoming record, Tao Pop, which is due out September 27. Produced by Grammy Award-winners Dave Way (Michael Jackson, Fiona Apple) and Dillon O’Brian (Keith Urban, Brian Wilson, Ringo Starr). Bratton taps into the Americana prowess of Tom Petty on “Tug of War,” his thoughtful, melodic dissection of an on-the-rocks relationship that’s hanging by a thread co-written with Billy Harvey. “If this is love, then what are we fighting for?” he sings with a folk troubadour’s gusto and the ruminative melancholy of a pop savant. Bratton’s near-60-year music career has expanded across nearly a dozen albums and a stint in the Grass Roots in the ’60s, but “Tug of War” and Tao Pop sounds like his most spiritual stop yet.

Listen to “Tug of War” below.