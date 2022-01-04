The Most Anticipated Books of 2022

It’s hard to believe it’s almost 2022, considering many of us are still mentally back in March of 2020, but here we are. It’s been a long, strange two years, overwhelming and stressful in large part, but one of the bright spots of it all has been the amazing books continuing to be produced by authors.

In these troubled times, books have the magical ability to transport us to faraway places, worlds where the word COV*D doesn’t exist. This year, we decided to give some of these incredible authors a platform on which to tell us which books they’re most anticipating in 2022. These are, of course, only a small slice of all the worlds we’ll be able to slip into this upcoming year, so we encourage you to not only check out the books and authors mentioned below but take a stroll through as many 2022 releases are you possibly can.

Publish Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Chosen by: Jennifer Moffett



“I’m so excited about It Will End Like This by Kyra Leigh, which releases in early January. As an author who writes thrillers, I’m always up for reading a twisty page-turner. But this book is so much more than that. It’s a unique retelling of the infamous Lizzie Borden story narrated from the perspective of two sisters who weave together a moving psychological suspense that will pull your emotions in every direction. Warning: You will not be able to put this book down. It’s startling, propulsive, and creepy as hell.”

Jennifer Moffett is the author of Those Who Prey.

Publish Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Chosen by:Kosoko Jackson



“Rachel Lynn Solomon has been a powerhouse in the YA space for years. Her adult rom-com debut, The Ex-Talk, took the world—and our hearts—by storm. I’m so excited for Weather Girl. Rachel is such a talented author and her experience in journalism shines through on the page. Mixing that with her rom-com chops and we’re in for another treat!”

Kosoko Jackson is a digital-media specialist, who lives in the New York Metro Area and spends too much time listening to Halsey and Taylor Swift. I’m So (Not) Over You is his debut rom-com, published by Berkley.

Publish Date: March 15, 2022

Chosen by: Kellye Garrett



“Alex Segura is a renowned comic-book writer and executive who moonlights writing award-winning noir. His upcoming Secret Identity centers on a queer Cuban-American woman who yearns to write comics. But it’s 1975 in New York. The genre is struggling with both sexism and low sales. She finally gets her chance to develop The Legendary Lynx, but then her male cowriter is murdered and no one knows she created the comic. Segura’s passion for both comics and crime fiction is what makes Secret Identity shine. You get an inside look at the comic industry while still enjoying a compelling, character-driven historical mystery.”

Kellye Garrett is the author of the upcoming suspense novel Like A Sister (Mulholland Books) about a black woman in New York City looking into the mysterious overdose of her estranged reality-star sister. She also wrote the award-winning Detective by Day lightweight mysteries. She serves on Sisters in Crime’s national board and is a co-founder of Crime Writers of Color.

Publish Date: March 29, 2022

Chosen by: Liz Lawson



“I was lucky enough to read Dante Medema’s sophomore YA novel, Message Not Found, early. It’s a beautiful, poignant book which tackles friendship and grief in its many forms, and is by far my number one most-anticipated novel. This book will strike a chord in the hearts of readers who have experienced loss and ample amounts of grief over the past two years, and provide them a safe harbor through which to explore those tough feelings. Told in mixed media, Message Not Found is not to be missed!”

Liz Lawson is the author of The Lucky Ones, a Kirkus Reviews Best Book of 2020, and the upcoming YA mystery The Agathas, which she co-wrote with NYT Bestselling author Kathleen Glasgow. She lives outside of Washington DC with her family and two bratty cats.

Publish Date: April 5, 2022

Chosen by: Sue Lynn Tan



“I’m excited for Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li, a compelling heist novel in which five students are offered a king’s ransom to steal back priceless Chinese sculptures which had been looted centuries ago from a tightly secured museum. This is inspired by a true story, one which I found fascinating as I’ve always loved art and museums. I just started reading an early copy of this book and am completely drawn in by the beautiful writing, vivid setting, and intriguing and complex characters.”

Sue Lynn Tan writes fantasy novels inspired by the myths and legends she fell in love with as a child. Her debut, Daughter of the Moon Goddess, will be published by Harper Voyager in January 2022—inspired by the beloved Chinese legend of Chang’e flying to the moon upon taking the elixir of immortality.

Publish Date: April 12, 2022

Chosen by: Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick



“If you’re looking for a rom-com with Legally Blonde vibes and a vibrant queer cast, look no further. Blaine for the Win is a book that truly checks all of the boxes, with the perfect blend of humor and heart. When Blaine Bowers is dumped by his seemingly perfect boyfriend so he can pursue more “serious” boys, Blaine decides to prove that he can be serious, too, as he takes on a bid for student council president with the help of his incredible friends. This book is all about being true to yourself and is simply a delight from start to feel-good finish.”

Rachael Lippincott is the coauthor of All This Time, #1 New York Times bestseller Five Feet Apart, and She Gets the Girl and the author of The Lucky List. She holds a BA in English writing from the University of Pittsburgh. Originally from Bucks County, Penn., she currently resides in Pennsylvania with her wife and their dog, Hank.

Alyson Derrick was born and raised in Greenville, Penn., a town where burn barrels take the place of recycling bins. After making her great escape to Pittsburgh, where she earned her bachelor’s in English writing, Alyson started her own food truck, but soon realized she much prefers telling stories over slinging cheesesteaks. Alyson currently resides in Pennsylvania with her wife and their dog, Hank.

Publish Date: May 10, 2022

Chosen by: Lillie Lainoff



“Breathe and Count Back from Ten is by far one of my most-anticipated books of 2022. Natalia Sylvester’s sophomore YA novel is a gorgeous look at family, friendship, and what it means to be a disabled teenager. One of my favorite movies as a kid was Disney’s The Little Mermaid, but Breathe… might be my new favorite mermaid tale (forgive the pun.) The power of the disability community being given the space to tell our own stories cannot be overstated… because look at the magic we get as a result.”

Lillie Lainoff is the author of One for All , and received her B.A. in English from Yale University, where she was a varsity fencer. She received her MA in Creative Writing Prose Fiction from the University of East Anglia and is the founder of Disabled Kidlit Writers.

Publish Date: July 5, 2022

Chosen by: Oscar Hokeah



“My most anticipated book for 2022 is Night of the Living Rez by Morgan Talty. There’s nothing more palpable right now than peering into new depths of Indigenous communal survivance. Talty’s Penobscot tribal community is eerily unique and tangibly universal. I can’t wait to dive into the pages of NIGHT OF THE LIVING REZ to discover triumphs and failures akin to my own Indigenous communities. Moreover, Talty is sure to delight us with humor and mend our hearts with humanity. Speaking from the land of his own people, I’m excited to soar above the landscapes of Maine and hear powerful stories told by powerful Indigenous peoples.”

Oscar Hokeah is a citizen of Cherokee Nation and the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, with Latinx heritage. His forthcoming debut novel, Calling for a Blanket Dance , releases on July 26, 2022. He works with Indian Child Welfare in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Publish Date: July 12, 2022

Chosen by: Harper Glenn



“I was lucky enough to read How Maya Got Fierce by Sona Charaipotra early. This YA contemporary novel combines two of my favorite things, The Bold Type meets Younger. It tells the story of seventeen-year-old Maya, the daughter of proud garlic farmers. Maya wants to replace Cow Camp with dreams of writing for a fashion magazine. Unbeknownst to her parents, Maya lands her dream job as a staff writer for Fierce Magazine—a position secured by lying about her age. Soon enough, Maya discovers dreams aren’t easy when saturated in untruths. How long can Maya keep her actual age from her boss? And even if that’s professionally possible, how long will Maya hide her real life from her parents?”

Harper Glenn is a non-binary writer of fiction. In addition to creating literary works rooted in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ in underrepresented spaces in America, they are passionate about books unveiling injustice involving the psychological and sociological economic disparities between poverty-stricken regions of the world. Harper’s young adult speculative/ near-future fiction novel Monarch Rising debuts 2022 with Scholastic Press.

Publish Date: Aug. 16, 2022

Chosen by: Suzanne Park



“Roselle Lim delivers her best book yet with Sophie Go’s Lonely Hearts Club, in which an unaccredited matchmaker must prove herself by finding love for seven septuagenarian Chinese bachelors, the “Old Ducks.” Themes of loneliness and heartbreak are balanced by warm humor and ride-or-die friendships as Sophie attempts to make the hardest matches of her life.”

Suzanne Park is a Korean American author of contemporary YA and adult fiction. Her books have been featured in NPR, Popsugar, Real Simple, Country Living, Bustle, Buzzfeed, Marie Claire, Parade, Shondaland and The Today Show.

Publish Date: Nov. 1, 2022

Chosen by: Jeff Bishop



“For those already pining for Spooky Season 2022, I’m happy to suggest The Ones We Burn by Rebecca Mix. I’ve been trying like crazy to get my hands on an early copy. As someone who has also spent the last five years writing and editing (and rewriting and reediting) their YA debut, I have no doubt this is the version that will set readers on fire. (Lil witch joke there). I can’t wait to see what Becca’s conjured. (Sorry, last one). If you’re on social media, odds are you’ve seen Becca’s handiwork at some point. She’s a savant at whatever platform you put in front of her and I expect no less from her debut.

Jeff Bishop is the author of A Heavy Dose of Allison Tandy out 7/12/22