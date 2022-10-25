The 10 Best Witchy Rom-Com Books

Had your fill of creepy-crawly-supernatural-serial-killer-y type things, but still want to read something holiday-appropriate? More of a fan of comfort reads than books that keep you up all night looking over your shoulder, but still want all those good fall vibes? If that sounds like you, look no further than our list of the ten best witchy romantic comedies, all of which (get it—which… witch… groan) are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit without interrupting your beauty sleep.

From timeless classics like Practical Magic to newer entries to the genre like Erin Sterling’s The Ex-Hex, these books are best served with a mug of hot coco and a warm blanket while lounging next to a crackling fireplace.

While more rom than com, Alice Hoffman’s novel Practical Magic is much-loved by readers, as demonstrated by the two prequels and one sequel published since its initial release in 2003. The first book in the series tells the tale of the Owens women, members of a family who have lived in their small Massachusetts town for centuries and have been outcasts there for almost as long.

As much a story about sisterhood, forgiveness, and family bonds as it is about magic, Practical Magic is an absolute classic. (A warning to fans of the movie: some readers say that the two have little in common. Some even claim that the film is better than the book. We beg to disagree and encourage you to form your own opinion on the matter!)





The Ex-Hex was described by author Tessa Bailey as ‘the perfect book for Fall,’ and we could not agree more. The book is like a warm hug on a cold night. Vivienne Jones, a witch living in a small Georgia town, has her life thrown off balance when her nemesis and erstwhile lover, a Welsh warlock named Wells, returns home after years away, just in time for Halloween.

A classic enemies-to-lovers romance with a witchy twist, Erin Sterling’s rom-com is a witty, lighthearted tale, and a must-read for those looking for a Spooky Season read that’s light on the spooky. Pro-tip: a follow-up book set in the same world, called The Kiss Curse and featuring Vivi’s cousin Gwyn, released last month!





If you’re a fan of banter-y second-chance romances (and who among us is not?) check out Celestine Martin’s debut, which features a witch and a merman who—you guessed it—fall in love.

The small Jersey shore town of Freya Grove is full of paranormal creatures—from witches to gnomes to merfolk—all of whom are recognized and widely accepted in society. Witch Lucy has lived there her whole life, and while it’s been an excellent place to grow up, now she feels stuck. She and her cousins decide to do a wish spell to get some more excitement in their lives, and shortly after, Lucy runs into her former high school crush, Alex. A perfect, cozy read for the Fall.





Small Town, Big Magic gives readers everything they could ask for in a witchy rom-com: a friends-to-lovers romance, quirky small town vibes, and a central character who’s forgotten who she truly is but is reminded just in time to save her town from dark magic.

Curl up on your coziest piece of furniture and dive into the witchy world Hazel Beck created. Pro-tip: this book is the start of new series, so keep your eyes peeled for the next installment, releasing August 2023.





Set in New York City, Not the Witch You Wed follows Violet, a witch with no magic, who agrees to fake-date her wolf-shifter ex-boyfriend after they’re instructed by out-of-date Supernatural laws to find mates.

Part of the joy of a book like this is not the mystery of will-the-won’t-they (because a HEA better be waiting for us on the final page), but the journey to get there. And what a journey it is. Spicy, funny and supernatural, Asher’s book is also the first in a trilogy, so you’ll have many more chances to immerse yourself in this magical world.





Witch Please Ann Aguirre

After a bad break-up, Danica Waterhouse has sworn off love. Her close-knit family is way too involved in her life, and she can’t take any more helpful ‘feedback’ from them, particularly on that front. She’s a modern woman—she doesn’t need a man. But, when she meets the baker down the street, sparks fly and she decides to consider giving love another shot. There’s also a witch hunter, a god-awful grandmother, and some very steamy scenes.

Described as Practical Magic meets Gilmore Girls, Aguirre’s witchy rom-com Witch Please is the first in a series, and the best part is that the next two books are already out in a store near you!





A YA magical romance, Jenna Evans Welch’s new release is less comedic than most on this list, but still gives off such strong Fall vibes we couldn’t not include it.

Willow and Mason are both new to Salem but arrive there for very different reasons. Willow’s aunt, who she never even knew existed, just died and left her mom her estate, while Mason is a foster kid who’s been placed with a new family there. Set in the most witchy town of all, Salem, Massachusetts, Spells for Lost Things is a heartfelt coming-of-age story about two teens struggling with challenging family dynamics, who find connection and love with each other.





A spicy, loud-out-loud, enemies to lovers, grumpy/sunshine, dual POV rom-com? Um, yes, please. Go Hex Yourself was described by Ali Hazelwood as “PERFECT PERFECT PERFECT PERFECT” (the caps-lock is all her), and we couldn’t agree more.

When Reggie answers a job posting, she thinks she’s landed a job as an assistant at her favorite game company, but soon realizes she’ll be working for an actual witch. An actual witch who happens to have a very grumpy nephew who quickly becomes Reggie’s enemy… and then much more.

Emmy Harlow hasn’t been back to her hometown in years. After graduating high school, she picked up and moved to Chicago, in large part to separate herself from her family—one that just so happens to be magic. When Emmy decides to return home for an extended visit, she falls right back into all the small-town drama she thought she’d left behind and is soon pulled into a revenge scheme helping out her best friend and another woman.

Described as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina meets The L Word with a dose of John Tucker Must Die on top, Lana Harper’s adult debut Payback’s a Witch is a perfect read for a chilly night.





After years spent alone, avoiding attention lest someone guess she’s a witch, Mika Moon needs an outlet. So, she does what any sensible 21st-century witch would do—she starts a YouTube channel.

Intended to be a much-needed private outlet, she instead manages to draw the attention of a retired actor who lives in Nowhere House, a place filled with magic and three little orphaned girls desperately in need of a mentor. The actor asks Mika to tutor the girls and help them better hide their witchcraft, and what Mika finds there is a family she never knew she needed. From front to back, The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches is an absolute joy, and a must-read book for fans of witchy rom-coms.

Honorable mention titles releasing soon: A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon by Sarah Hawley (3/7/23), Mr. & Mrs. Witch by Gwenda Bond (3/7/23)



Liz Lawson is the New York Times Bestselling author of The Agathas (with Kathleen Glasgow) and The Lucky Ones. You can find her on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter @lzlwsn.