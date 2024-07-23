Taylor Tomlinson Announces ‘Save Me’ Stand-up Tour

Taylor Tomlinson Announces ‘Save Me’ Stand-up TourPhoto by Andrew Max Levy Comedy News Taylor Tomlinson
Taylor Tomlinson is heading on tour. The late night host who entertains CBS audiences every week on After Midnight will kick off the “Save Me” stand-up tour this fall in Buffalo, New York. Tomlinson has 30 dates on the books thus far, ending next May in Austin, Texas.
In 2023, Tomlinson performed 132 shows of “Have It All,” the seventh-highest grossing tour of the year. Like the current roster of late night hosts, Tomlinson was the only woman to crack the top 10. The tour culminated in a Netflix special of the same name, released in February.
Tomlinson became the host of After Midnight in January of this year, sliding into the slot following The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following the end of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Before assuming hosting duties, Tomlinson released a pair of specials for Netflix, Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) and Look At You (2022).
For the full list of “Save Me” dates, see below. For more information, visit her website.
10-04 Buffalo, NY @Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
10-05 Buffalo, NY @Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
10-11 Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
10-12 Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
10-25 Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
10-26 Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
11-22 Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
11-23 Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
12-06 Hartford, CT @ The Bushnell
12-07 Hartford, CT @ The Bushnell
01-17 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
01-18 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
01-31 Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
02-01 Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
02-14 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
02-15 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
02-28 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
03-01 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
03-14 Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
03-15 Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
03-28 San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
03-29 San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
04-11 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
04-12 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
04-25 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
04-26 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
05-09 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
05-10 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
05-30 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
05-31 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
