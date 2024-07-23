Taylor Tomlinson Announces ‘Save Me’ Stand-up Tour

Taylor Tomlinson is heading on tour. The late night host who entertains CBS audiences every week on After Midnight will kick off the “Save Me” stand-up tour this fall in Buffalo, New York. Tomlinson has 30 dates on the books thus far, ending next May in Austin, Texas.

In 2023, Tomlinson performed 132 shows of “Have It All,” the seventh-highest grossing tour of the year. Like the current roster of late night hosts, Tomlinson was the only woman to crack the top 10. The tour culminated in a Netflix special of the same name, released in February.

Tomlinson became the host of After Midnight in January of this year, sliding into the slot following The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following the end of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Before assuming hosting duties, Tomlinson released a pair of specials for Netflix, Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) and Look At You (2022).

For the full list of “Save Me” dates, see below. For more information, visit her website.

10-04 Buffalo, NY @Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

10-05 Buffalo, NY @Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

10-11 Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

10-12 Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

10-25 Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

10-26 Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

11-22 Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

11-23 Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

12-06 Hartford, CT @ The Bushnell

12-07 Hartford, CT @ The Bushnell

01-17 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

01-18 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

01-31 Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

02-01 Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

02-14 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

02-15 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

02-28 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

03-01 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

03-14 Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

03-15 Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

03-28 San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03-29 San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

04-11 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

04-12 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

04-25 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

04-26 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

05-09 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

05-10 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

05-30 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

05-31 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater