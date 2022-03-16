A Black Lady Sketch Show Returns to HBO in April with a Whole Host of Hilarious Guest Stars

The third season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy A Black Lady Sketch Show is premiering on HBO at 11 p.m. EST/PST on April 8, and will be streaming on HBO Max. The six-episode season stars showrunner/creator Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend, and also boasts a bevy of celebrity guest appearances.

Some of the guest highlights include former Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants Shangela and Bob the Drag Queen (the latter of whom appeared in a previous season of A Black Lady Sketch Show). If you’re looking for a bit of late 90s or early 00s nostalgia, Raven-Symoné and Kel Mitchell are also making cameos on the show. The 40 celebrity guests include Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins.

Watch the teaser for the third season of A Black Lady Sketch Show below, and read Adesola Thomas’ feature on the beloved comedy here.