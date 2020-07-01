Beavis and Butt-Head Are Returning with a New Comedy Central Series

Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back, this time on a new network and with a new focus. Comedy Central has locked Mike Judge into “an expansive deal” that will include a new Beavis and Butt-Head series, with the potential for various spin-offs and related specials. The network’s already on the hook for two seasons, so this won’t be just a quick one-and-done revival.

In its announcement Comedy Central touts that the new series will be relatable to both “Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.” Does that mean these familiar old friends will be commenting on TikToks instead of music videos? Or maybe that Beavis and Butt-Head themselves are parents now? Or maybe they’re simply a couple of dudes who, like me, spend too much of their free time in their 40s watching old music videos on YouTube.

No matter what format the show takes, Mike Judge will probably make it work. He is, after all, good at what he does—this is the guy who also gave us King of the Hill, Office Space, Idiocracy, and more, after all. And as he says in the press release, “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.”

There’s no word on when the new show will air, but don’t worry: it will be written by Judge, with him once again doing the voices.

This isn’t the only cartoon coming to Comedy Central from the world of Beavis and Butt-Head. Daria Morgendorffer, the star of Daria, was created by Judge for Beavis and Butt-Head. She was spun off into her own late ‘90s / early ‘00s MTV cartoon that Judge had absolutely nothing to do with. Daria’s set to get its own spin-off on Comedy Central, Jodie, starring Tracee Ellis Ross. Judge also has nothing to do with that show, but given the mutual network, perhaps there’s room for a crossover?