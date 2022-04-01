Exclusive: Comedy Central and Bobby Moynihan Announce New Animated Series Lightning Wolves, Share First Look at Poster

Comedy Central and Bobby Moynihan have announced the Saturday Night Live alum’s new animated series, Lightning Wolves, out on April 15. Moynihan created the series, inspired by 1980s cartoons.

The Lightning Wolves—Wolfi-O, Wolfette, Wolfro, Manitoba, Dingo, and White Wolf—are a band of half-wolf, half-human creatures who’ve sworn to defend the Omniverse from Moom, the Keeper of Spells, and his henchmen. Battling evil isn’t all that they’ll have to reckon with, though; the humanoid wolves are also due for an existential crisis, “slowly spiraling out of control as they realize they are actually just TOYS and nothing really matters,” as per a press release. Taran Killam (SNL), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec), and Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) star in the series.

Moynihan dove headfirst into the world of voice acting after leaving SNL in 2017. He’s lent his voice to characters in We Bare Bears, the DuckTales revival, and Bob’s Burgers, to name a few. Helming his own animated series feels like a natural next step for the comedian.

“Lightning Wolves is an homage to all those cartoons from the 80’s we loved as kids. Thundercats, He-Man and She-Ra, G.I. Joe, Voltron, Silverhawks—cartoons that were packed full of important life lessons while secretly selling toys to children. But this one has lots of cursing,” creator and executive producer Moynihan said in a press release.

Lightning Wolves premieres Friday, April 15 at 12 p.m. EST on Comedy Central Animated YouTube and Facebook. Take a first look at the series’ poster below.