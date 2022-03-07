Watch the Trailer for Catherine Cohen’s Debut Netflix Special The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous

If you’re extremely online, chances are you’ve come across Catherine Cohen at some point. She’s omnipresent on Twitter, as well as having appeared opposite Jaboukie Young-White in Dating and New York (which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival) and in Frankie Cosmos’ “Wannago” music video back in 2019. Her TV appearances include stints on What We Do in the Shadows, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Broad City, High Maintenance, and Search Party, to name a few.

Today, Netflix is sharing the trailer for her debut comedy special The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous, out on March 15. The quick look at Cohen’s routine includes some song and dance (which makes sense considering her weekly cabaret show at Alan Cumming’s bar Club Cumming) and a glittery hot pink outfit that would make Dolly Parton jealous. Cohen promises all the grandeur of an Old Hollywood starlet, with the self-awareness and humor of a millennial.

The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous is directed by Steve Brill (Heavyweights, Hubie Halloween) and also features the work of co-composer Henry Koperski (National Lampoon Radio Hour). The special, which was taped at Joe’s Pub in New York, is executive produced by Cohen, Brill, Cait Taylor, Tony Hernandez, John Skidmore, and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell.

Watch the trailer for The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous, out March 15, below.