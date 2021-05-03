Watch a Trailer for Chris Gethard's New Stand-up Special / Tour Documentary

It’s one of the hardest decisions you’ll ever have to make: Sometimes you want to watch a stand-up special. Other times you might feel like watching a tour documentary instead. It’s a true conundrum—the devil’s dilemma. Good thing you can just go ahead and watch both at the exact same time, instead. (Imagine that gif of the young girl saying “why not both?” is embedded here, I guess.)

Chris Gethard’s not going to make you pick between the two. His latest project, Half My Life, is part stand-up special, part tour film, and all Gethard, all the time. Directed by Kate Sweeney, Half My Life follows the comic, podcaster, and former host of The Chris Gethard Show on a 2019 tour through some highly unconventional venues and DIY spaces, with all the pancakes and alligators you’d expect from a 21st century stand-up show. Along the way we get to see what life’s really like for a touring comedian with an infant—and also hear some pretty great songs from Jawbreaker, Jeff Rosenstock, and more. It comes out on June 1 courtesy of Comedy Dynamics.

“I’m very excited to work with Comedy Dynamics in bringing Half My Life to the world. Not only do I get to share some of my idiotic stories, I get to show the viewers some of the grimy venues that support underground comedy. Plus I almost get killed and eaten at the end. I’m pretty sure this is the only comedy special in history that can claim that,” Gethard is quoted as saying in the press release.

Half My Life will be viewable through all kinds of apps and streaming whatsits. You’ll be able to find it on Amazon Prime, Peacock, Apple TV, Tubi, YouTube, on Samsung TVs (uh, new ones, presumably, not the one your parents have had in their basement since the ‘90s), and more. And hey: here’s a trailer with a brief glimpse of what you can expect.