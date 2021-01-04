Chris Rock Announces a "Remix" of His Most Recent Stand-up Special for Netflix

Chris Rock’s got a new comedy special coming to Netflix—kind of. Today he announced that a “remixed version” of his 2018 special Tamborine (which we really liked when it came out three years ago) will arrive on Netflix next week. Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 12, and will include new jokes, glimpses behind the scenes, and interviews, presumably with Rock.

Let Rock explain it to you himself, though. Here’s a trailer that went up on YouTube today, with a couple of short clips of Rock on stage, and which also hints at an appearance by Dave Chappelle at some point. Honestly, the Chappelle sighting in this trailer is so blink-and-you’ll-miss-it that I had to go back and pause the video to make sure it was him.

Will comedy special “remixes” become a thing as long as the pandemic makes it hard to shoot new specials? Or is this remix just a way for Netflix to (relatively) quickly get more content out of one of comedy’s biggest but least prolific stars, who hadn’t released a special in a decade when Tamborine came out? How do you feel about short-form internet content that pads out its word count by asking questions better directed towards the artists and their publicists? I’m pretty okay with it, if you can’t tell.

Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut starts streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The original’s already there, if you want to check it out first.