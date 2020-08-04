The Funniest Memes and Tweets from Trump's Axios Interview

You’ve probably already seen the news. President Trump sat down for an interview with Axios’s Jonathan Swan, and the result was one of the most thorough exposés yet of how dangerously uninformed and incompetent Trump is.

Here’s the full video, if you want to check it out first.

Swan’s successful attempt at basic journalism didn’t just reveal the soul-shattering ignorance of our country’s leader. It also jumpstarted the latest meme trend. Swan’s unconcealed disbelief at Trump’s staggering idiocy was immediately tossed into the meme mill and spread out across the internet; the interview also inspired countless jokes on Twitter that didn’t follow this new meme format.

strong new meme template pic.twitter.com/OiHGIAe9Uy — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 4, 2020

Honestly, I'm not a big meme fan. I don't make 'em. I get annoyed by a meme pretty much as soon as I realize it's become a meme. There's something inherently lazy and hackneyed about memes—they're just prefab joke formats waiting for you to plug anything you want into them. It's rare for individual examples to actually break out of a meme's basic template, or say anything about the subject beyond simple recognition, or to even try to do either of those things. That's true of Swan's interview. Still, this meme hasn't aged out of its brief period of fertility yet, meaning it's still possible to do or say something with it that's actually funny. And this is the rare meme that actually has some power behind it—not just because it can be legitimately funny, but because it is just so goddamned depressing in every possible way. This incoherent, blithering idiot and his incompetent response to the pandemic has lead to the deaths of over 150,000 Americans, with tens of thousands more almost certainly on the horizon. It's impossible to watch this video, or laugh at these tweets and memes, without remembering the ongoing tragedy behind them, and how the government's fundamentally unserious response to the pandemic has only exacerbated it.

Anyway. Jokes! Fun times! Laffs and yuks!

These tweets are good. They use the meme in ways we can appreciate, or simply comment on the interview with humor, intelligence, or both. Maybe you'll agree. Either way follow all of these folks on Twitter.

Trump during the Axios interview: pic.twitter.com/oPa6Mn9vxM — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 4, 2020

sitting down on a tiny chair, holding a giant stack of graphs this interview will go well — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) August 4, 2020

Finally watched the Axios interview — you guys were right, really deranged stuff pic.twitter.com/rAy0wU3fKS — James Folta (@JamesFolta) August 4, 2020

When Trump's supporters see that Axios interview…wow…it's over for him. They're going to realize his grasp of facts is TENUOUS AT BEST. Let THAT sink— flushes self down toilet — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) August 4, 2020

this screenshot from the @axios interview really explains everything pic.twitter.com/zGvXWuI0qk — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) August 4, 2020

Not that the Axios interview is a disaster or anything like that, but Trump aides are releasing the pee tape to distract from it. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) August 4, 2020

me watching the Axios interview between trump & @jonathanvswan



my head is fine. i've lost all feeling… and feelings. pic.twitter.com/ujbCg2mDVe — mia pinchoff (@MiaPinchoff) August 4, 2020

Just finished watching the Axios interview and it's definitely not a train wreck for Trump. It's more a train wreck crashing into another train wreck in the middle of a tsunami as the earth spins off its axis and flies directly into Satan's gaping asshole. — aaron blitzstein (@BlitznBeans) August 4, 2020

Something so unsettling about seeing Donald Trump's real skin color in the axios clip — Erin too ambitious Ryan (@morninggloria) August 4, 2020

REPORTER: “We're approaching 200,000 people who've died of this disease.”

TRUMP: “Way of the road, bud. Just the way of the road.” — Bridezilla of El Dorado (@SamGrittner) August 4, 2020

I'm not going to watch the Trump interview I'll just pick it up from the clips that end up in Biden ads — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) August 4, 2020

I got a Trump tattoo because I thought he was good on THE APPRENTICE and in THE LITTLE RASCALS and now I feel like an idiot — scharpling (@scharpling) August 4, 2020

Every Trump interview sounds like someone trying to argue a refund out of a vending machine — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) August 4, 2020

Jonathan Swan makes the same face I do when Trump tries to talk. (This was when Trump was complaining there wasn't a coronavirus test before the virus existed.) pic.twitter.com/2VusmnV3f1 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 4, 2020

"we're lower than the world, look" i say to axios as i ruffle through a bunch of crumpled up cvs receipts — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 4, 2020

putting money on the axios interview meme going from funny to unbearable is about 20-24hrs — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) August 4, 2020

Watching the Jonathan Swan interview reminded me of my interview with Chris Guest as Nigel Tufnel in Spinal Tap. Trump's stupidity goes to 11. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 4, 2020

It's August 2020, all of your fancy shoes have started wilting with loneliness, you have an array of masks made of “cute” fabrics, recent news events have turned Ellen Degeneres into a villain and Jonathan Swan into America's sweetheart — Erin too ambitious Ryan (@morninggloria) August 4, 2020

Not important but why does he sit on every chair like it's a toilet pic.twitter.com/CYwizMa0Yv — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 4, 2020