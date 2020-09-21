Watch Jimmy Kimmel Deliver His Emmys Monologue to the Audiences of Emmys Past

The Emmys were tonight! And, uh, yeah, the TV people won some stuff. Cool. Way to go, Levys! We like you. And the, uh, Watchmen show—even if Alan Moore has a right to be upset, you can’t deny that Lindelof and Co. knocked that one out of the park.

The host of these Emmys was Jimmy Kimmel, in keeping with the standard M.O. of the host network squeezing one of its late night hosts into the program. (That network, for the thoroughly post-network crowd, was ABC. Obviously.) His monologue was hamstrung by one crucial problem facing the entire world in 2020, and that is, of course, the pandemic. Kimmel and the Emmy producers didn’t let that hold them back, though; they recycled clips of a wildly attentive and appreciative audience from Emmy ceremonies of years past to make it seem like Kimmel was cracking up the likes of Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, and Jimmy Kimmel himself in real time.

Jason Bateman’s also involved, along with a cardboard cutout of Jason Bateman circa 1987. If you asked seven-year-old us, It’s Your Move was totally snubbed on the Emmys front.

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue below, and if you haven’t seen who won yet, here’s Paste’s full coverage of that business.