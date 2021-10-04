The Funniest Tweets about the Facebook and Instagram Outages

Bad news: Facebook and Instagram are both back online. For most of today, those two social media networks (along with the messaging service WhatsApp) were down. Rumors swirled that they were the victim of a major targeted attack, with some sites reporting that vital parts of their code were deleted. So for a while today it seemed like Facebook was maybe gone for good—or at least for an extended period of time. But nope, it’s back, maybe six or seven hours after it first disappeared. Bummer!
We might not be free from the shackles of social media—our productivity and attention spans might still be at risk, and our relatives and almost forgotten high school friends might once again be able to fill their minds with unhealthy and racist nonsense—but at least for a few hours we saw what the world could be like. It mostly looks like Twitter. Because everybody just went over to Twitter for a few hours.
At least some of them told some pretty good jokes about the whole thing over on Twitter. Here are our favorites, the funniest tweets about today’s Facebook and Instagram outages. Dig ‘em, follow everybody who wrote ‘em, and maybe, if we’re lucky, social media will crap itself out again sometime soon—and for a longer period of time.