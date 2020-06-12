Hannibal Buress Announces a Free New Stand-up Special Coming to YouTube

Hannibal Buress just announced a new stand-up special, which will be coming out on July 3. Miami Nights won’t be available through Netflix or HBO or Comedy Central or any of the usual comedy outlets, though; it’ll be available for free on YouTube, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. If you want to RSVP for it, you can do so through Buress’s site, or, as Buress points out himself, you can just tune in on YouTube when it goes live. The whole thing’s pretty straight-forward, y’know?

Miami, of course, is where Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication in 2017. The trailer for Miami Nights shares what looks like some cop body cam footage from that night, with Buress letting us know how he feels about the dude arresting him. Buress’s run-in with the law has been a big part of his set over the last couple of years, and given what’s happening in the world today, this feels like the perfect time to drop this on everybody. The special, which is directed by Kristian “Kris Merc” Mercado, will be Buress’s first since 2016’s Comedy Camisado.

Check out the trailer and concept art below, and jot July 3 down on your calendar.