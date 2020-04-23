Watch the Trailer for Jerry Seinfeld's First Original Stand-up Special Since the '90s

This is how long it’s been since Jerry Seinfeld released a new stand-up special: we were actually still able to leave the house and go get a haircut if we wanted to back then.

Okay, that was still true six weeks ago, and Seinfeld’s last special was 22 years ago, so maybe this quarantine thing is irrevocably screwing with our concept of time. Either way Seinfeld’s new special 23 Hours to Kill will be on Netflix on May 5 (which is either two weeks or two decades from now), and you can watch the first trailer for it right here.

Based on this clip, we can expect two things from the special. First off, it looks like it’ll have some kind of James Bond-style framing device, assuming this footage is taken from the actual special and wasn’t shot exclusively for a trailer. I guess when you’re getting paid what Seinfeld’s getting paid for this—and when you’re already worth almost a billion dollars—you can probably hire a couple of actors and bankroll some light special effects work for your 90-second commercial all you want. Odds are this is from the opening of the special, though. And secondly, the only actual stand-up joke in the special should put all Seinheads at ease—the master of observational comedy is still observing some stuff. He really lets those bathrooms have it by… acknowledging their existence, I guess.

Check out the trailer for 23 Hours to Kill below, and stay tuned to Netflix for its release on May 5.