Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Trump's Latest Insults with the Class and Dignity Our President Lacks

Ever wonder what it’s like to be publicly insulted by a real, actual, official President of the United States? If you’re a prominent Democrat, journalist or talk show host, odds are you already know from personal experience.

Jimmy Kimmel incurred the laughable wrath of our Twitter-mad tyrant yesterday, as Donald Trump crowed about the ratings success of Fox’s Greg Gutfeld. Kimmel probably got the worst of it—obviously nobody on TV wants to be called “no talent,” as Colbert was, but Kimmel gets the double whammy of the “wacko” insult and the “last placer” comment. (Fallon, meanwhile, is simply referred to as a “nice guy,” without quotes; no idea if Trump is being sarcastic, or not, or if he legitimately takes it easy on the host who infamously tousled his hair during the 2016 campaign.)

Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, a one time Trump Hater who has come all the way home. His Ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko “last placer” Jimmy Kimmel. Greg built his show from scratch, and did a great job in doing so. @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

Of course no self-respecting talk show host and/or comedian can take an insult from the president like that lying down. Kimmel kicked off his show last night by responding to the president, but in a way that avoids self-glorification and neatly points out Trump’s utter lack of sympathy and compassion toward the victims of COVID-19 and everybody struggling under the quarantine. If you’re still capable of finding any humor, no matter how dark, in the idiocy and incompetence of our president, check out the video below.