John Oliver's Weird Art Collection Is Going on a Museum Tour

You know those ridiculous paintings John Oliver keeps buying on Last Week Tonight? Like that one with the humanoid rats in a passionate (sensuous, even?) embrace, or the one with talk show host Wendy Williams smiling into a porkchop? Well, you might be able to see them in person soon, as Oliver himself explains in a new YouTube video.

Last Week Tonight’s Masterpiece Gallery Tour is doing a five-city tour from September through January, with each stop benefitting both the museum that’s hosting it and a food bank in the town. It’s not just a way to see some of your favorite works of art in person, but is explicitly trying to help out struggling museums during the pandemic, while also assisting their community. In addition to whatever increased audience they might get from Oliver fans, each museum will also get a $10,000 donation from the show. A matching $10,000 donation will be made to each food bank. That’s what separates this from something like The Daily Show’s inexplicable exhibit of Trump tweets—along with the fact that this is just a bunch of running jokes for Oliver superfans and not some weird attempt at commentary.

Anyway. All the details, including the five museums that will be hosting the exhibit, along with their dates, can be found in the video below. Or, honestly, just scroll down and find those dates and locations written out in text. Yep, we’re not pivoting to video anytime soon—or at least this one post isn’t. You can learn more at two websites opened up by the show just for this occasion, lwtgallery.com and johnoliverhasyourraterotica.com.

September

07-28 — Grand Rapids, MN @ The Judy Garland Museum

October

05-26 — Chicago, IL @ Museum of Broadcast Communications

November

01-22 — Baltimore, MD @ American Visionary Art Museum

December

11/30-12/21 — Detroit, MI @ William V. Banks Broadcast Museum & Media Center

January 2022

04-25 — San Francisco, CA @ Cartoon Art Museum